FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-India's Lupin in deal to market U.S. firm Salix's drugs in Canada
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
BUSINESS
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-India's Lupin in deal to market U.S. firm Salix's drugs in Canada

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to say Salix will get upfront payment from Lupin in second paragraph)

MUMBAI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd, India’s fourth-largest drugmaker by sales, said it entered into an exclusive deal to market some of U.S. firm Salix Pharmaceuticals Inc’s products in Canada to expand its footprint in that region.

Salix will get an upfront payment from Lupin, and is entitled to additional payments contingent on meeting some sales milestones, the Mumbai-based company said in a statement.

Lupin, whose largest market is the United States, has the option to sell other gastroenterology products in Salix’s pipeline after approval by Candian regulators.

The deal includes Salix’s Relistor injection for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, and Zaxine for use in adults to help reduce risk of recurrence of overt hepatic encephalopathy - a disorder that causes worsening of brain function.

Lupin’s shares were up 3 percent at 1,360 rupees in Mumbai at 1004 GMT on Friday, while the main market was up 0.24 percent. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.