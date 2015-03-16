FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Valeant raises offer for Salix Pharma to $173 per share
March 16, 2015

Valeant raises offer for Salix Pharma to $173 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it increased its offer for Salix Pharmaceuticals Inc to $173 per share, hoping to end a bidding war with Endo International Plc for the bowel drug maker.

Valeant agreed to buy Salix last month for $158 per share in cash. Endo then offered about $175 per share in cash and stock for Salix last week.

Valeant’s new offer provides Salix stockholders with an about $1 billion more in cash, Valeant said on Monday. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

