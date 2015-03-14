FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Valeant plans to raise offer for Salix close to $170/shr -source
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2015 / 12:10 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Valeant plans to raise offer for Salix close to $170/shr -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates Valeant’s offer)

By Greg Roumeliotis

March 13 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc plans to raise its bid for Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd close to $170 per share, a person familiar with matter told Reuters.

Canada’s Valeant is hoping to end a bidding war with Endo International Plc to acquire the bowel drug maker Salix.

Valeant, which last month agreed to buy Salix for $158 per share, or about $10 billion, aims to team up with Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management and other top shareholders to raise its bid, the source said.

The New York Times earlier reported Valeant's plan to raise its bid to above $160 per share. (nyti.ms/1BCpFBp)

Endo International earlier this week offered to buy Salix for $175 per share, or about $11 billion, in cash and stock. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Additional reporting by Natalie Grover; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.