FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Salix to fix inventory pile-up by end of 2015
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 16, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

Salix to fix inventory pile-up by end of 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd said it would cut sales to wholesalers to fix an inventory issue related to three key drugs, and withdrew its forecast for the fourth quarter.

The company said it expects to fix the inventory issue by the end of 2015.

Salix also said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has delayed a decision on the extended approval of Salix’s bowel drug Xifaxan by three months to May 27, 2015, but did not mention the reason.

The company forecast 2015 earnings and revenue below analysts’ average expectations. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru,; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.