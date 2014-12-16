UPDATE 1-Salix to clear excess inventory earlier than expected

(Adds background, shares)

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd said it would clear excess inventory by the end of 2015, a year earlier than it had forecast, sending its shares up about 6 percent premarket.

The company said on Tuesday it planned to sell minimal amounts of three of its four key drugs to wholesalers during the fourth quarter as it works to bring down inventory levels to its target of about three months.

Salix, which makes bowel drugs, said in November wholesale inventory levels for its four key drugs showed enough stock for at least five months.

The company also withdrew its forecast for the fourth quarter after cutting it in November.

The inventory issue had forced Allergan Inc to back out from a potential merger with Salix, sources had told Reuters.

“We believe this one-time reduction over a defined period of five quarters is the right decision for the business long-term,” Salix CEO Carolyn Logan said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company forecast a profit of $3.10-$4.10 per share on total net product revenue of $1.25-$1.35 billion for 2015.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $4.49 per share, before special items, on revenue of $1.51 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Salix also said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has delayed a decision on the extended approval of the company’s bowel drug, Xifaxan, by three months to May 27, but did not mention the reason.

Xifaxan is among the four drugs for which inventory had piled-up. The drug is approved to treat travelers’ diarrhea caused by some strains of E. coli and to cut the risk of hepatic encephalopathy, a complication of liver cirrhosis.

Salix shares were trading at $109.50 before the bell. Up to Monday’s close of $103.03, the stock had fallen about 26 percent since the company reported inventory issues on Nov. 6. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru,; Editing by Don Sebastian and Sriraj Kalluvila)