Drugmaker Valeant close to buying Salix - source
February 20, 2015 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

Drugmaker Valeant close to buying Salix - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is close to a deal to acquire bowel drug maker Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd for around $160 per share, according to a person directly familiar with the matter who requested not to be identifed as the matter is confidential.

An agreement could come as early as next week, the source said.

A Salix spokesperson declined to comment, while Valeant could not be immediately reached.

CNBC first reported on Friday that Valeant was close to a deal with Salix. (Reporting by Nadia Damouni in New York; additional reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Greg Roumeliotis in New York)

