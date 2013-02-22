FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sallie Mae names Joe DePaulo CFO
February 22, 2013

Sallie Mae names Joe DePaulo CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Sallie Mae, the largest U.S. student lender, named Joseph DePaulo chief financial officer to replace Jonathan Clark, who will leave at the end of March.

DePaulo, chief marketing officer since 2009, has also been named to the new position of executive vice president, banking and finance, the company said in a statement.

The Newark, Delaware-based company, whose formal name is SLM Corp, is also looking for a replacement for Chief Executive Albert Lord, who will retire in December.

Sallie Mae shares closed flat at $18.90 on the Nasdaq on Friday.

