FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sallie Mae profit falls on higher provisions
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2013 / 10:01 PM / in 5 years

Sallie Mae profit falls on higher provisions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sees FY 2013 core earnings per share of $2.30 vs est $2.33

* Fourth-quarter earnings per share $0.74 vs $0.99 last year

* New loans rise 12.5 pct to $514 million in 4th qtr

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Sallie Mae, the largest U.S. student lender, reported a lower quarterly profit as it set aside more money to cover soured loans and forecast 2013 core earnings below analysts’ estimates.

The company said it expects full-year core earnings of $2.30 per share. Analysts are expecting earnings of $2.33 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Newark, Delaware-based Sallie Mae said it expects private loan originations of at least $4 billion for 2013.

Profit fell to $348 million, or 74 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $511 million, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, which trades under the formal name of SLM Corp, said core earnings were $257 million, or 55 cents per share.

Analysts expected a profit of 53 cents per share.

Provision for private education loan losses rose to $296 million in the quarter from $255 million a year earlier.

New loans rose 12.5 pct to $514 million.

Sallie Mae’s shares have remained flat since the company last reported quarterly results. They were down about 3 percent in extended trade, after closing at $17.30 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.