FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sallie Mae to refund military members on student loans
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 13, 2014 / 6:30 PM / 3 years ago

Sallie Mae to refund military members on student loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - Student loan provider Sallie Mae will refund around $60 million to members of the military whose interest rates it failed to cap at 6 percent, in violation of federal law, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp announced a parallel settlement with the lender that includes an additional $30 million to harmed borrowers.

A spin-off of Sallie Mae, Navient Corp., told shareholders last week that it had set aside $173 million to settle the two investigations.

The settlement with the Justice Department will compensate an estimated 60,000 service members who were charged more than the legally mandated 6 percent interest rate put in place to keep education affordable for military personnel.

Reporting By Julia Edwards and Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.