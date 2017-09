BRIEF-Salling Bank H1 net interest income DKK 54.3 mln

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Salling Bank A/S : * H1 net interest income DKK 54.3 million versus DKK 53.4 million * H1 net income DKK 18.2 million versus DKK 2.6 million * H1 loan losses DKK 1.9 million versus DKK 2.3 million * Says expects as previously announced 2014 core earnings at DKK 34-38 million * Says expects H2 write-downs to be at a lower level than in 2013 * Says upgrades 2014 pre-tax profit outlook to over DKK 28 million against

earlier DKK 20 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage