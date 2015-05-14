Sally Beauty confirms illegal activity in payment card systems

May 14 (Reuters) - Beauty products retailer Sally Beauty Holdings Inc confirmed an illegal intrusion into payment card systems at some of its U.S. stores.

The company said earlier this month that it was investigating reports of the unusual activity.

The company said on Thursday it now had “sufficient evidence” of illegal activity, but could not provide details as the investigation was ongoing.

The retailer said it was working with affected customers, and that those who reported suspicious activity promptly would not be responsible for fraudulent charges to their accounts.

A number of U.S. retailers including Home Depot Inc and Target Corp have reported large-scale data breaches in the past couple of years. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)