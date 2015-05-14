FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sally Beauty confirms illegal activity in payment card systems
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 14, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

Sally Beauty confirms illegal activity in payment card systems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Beauty products retailer Sally Beauty Holdings Inc confirmed an illegal intrusion into payment card systems at some of its U.S. stores.

The company said earlier this month that it was investigating reports of the unusual activity.

The company said on Thursday it now had “sufficient evidence” of illegal activity, but could not provide details as the investigation was ongoing.

The retailer said it was working with affected customers, and that those who reported suspicious activity promptly would not be responsible for fraudulent charges to their accounts.

A number of U.S. retailers including Home Depot Inc and Target Corp have reported large-scale data breaches in the past couple of years. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.