Sally Beauty says probing "unusual activity" on payment cards
May 4, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 2 years ago

Sally Beauty says probing "unusual activity" on payment cards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Beauty products retailer Sally Beauty Holdings Inc said it was investigating reports of “unusual activity” involving payment cards at some of its U.S. stores.

The company said on Monday it was difficult to determine the scope or nature of any potential incident until the investigation was completed.

Sally Beauty said it was working with its credit card processor and law enforcement officials.

The company also said it had launched an investigation with the help of a third-party forensics expert.

A string of retailers, including Home Depot Inc and Target Corp, have reported large-scale data breaches at their stores in the past couple of years. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

