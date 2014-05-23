FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norwegian salmon farmers face tougher sea lice enforcement
May 23, 2014 / 10:02 AM / 3 years ago

Norwegian salmon farmers face tougher sea lice enforcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 23 (Reuters) - Many Norwegian salmon farmers are unable to keep salmon sea lice levels below the maximum limit, the country’s Food Safety Authority said on Friday, adding it will now become stricter in enforcing the rules.

“Salmon farmers who are unable to stay below the limit must take responsibility and carry out effective measures, or otherwise slaughter the fish. Those who don’t may be forced to do so,” the Food Safety Authority said.

Norway is the world’s biggest salmon exporter ahead of Chile. Leading producers include Marine Harvest, Cermaq , Salmar, Leroey Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

