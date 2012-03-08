Taste for salmon whets investor fish-farm appetite

* Consumers munching through surplus

* Demand rises as production boom seen tailing off

* Sustainable rally in salmon shares underway - analyst

* Salmar sees “tremendous growth in many markets”

* Marine Harvest CEO remains cautious

By Walter Gibbs

OSLO, March 8 (Reuters) - Consumers are munching their way through a global Atlantic salmon glut that has weighed on fish-farm shares for the past year, and the sector may again be safe for investors, industry analysts said on Thursday.

“We are bullish because we believe the market now assumes a prolonged period of weak earnings, when in fact we see rising demand and falling supply growth for the rest of the year,” Pareto Securities analyst Mikael Clement told Reuters.

Shares in Norwegian group Marine Harvest, the world’s largest fish farmer, were up 5.6 percent to 2.99 crowns at 1547 GMT after Carnegie Investments upped its first-quarter earnings estimate on the improved market balance and firming prices.

Marine Harvest’s share price traded at around 7 crowns a year ago, before a bumper Atlantic salmon harvest in Norway and Chile caused a global price collapse.

Wholesale prices in Norway, which provides over half the world’s supply, dropped to 18 crowns per kg in October from 45 crowns in April on the overabundance.

Since then prices have crept up by 50 percent even as global harvest volumes have continued to burgeon -- including a 37-percent jump in February compared with the same month in 2011.

“Somebody is eating all that fish,” Kontali Analyse analyst Lars Liaboe said on the sidelines of a seafood conference.

“Before Christmas I was worried the market would not be able to absorb it, but in the first two months of the year we have already taken off 70,000 tonnes of additional production, and the price has actually gone up. It is sort of unbelievable.”

Clement called that a recipe for a sustained rally in salmon shares. “I think we are now in the midst of it,” he said.

“We are selling more salmon at more normalised prices, and at the same time seeing tremendous growth in many major markets,” said chief executive Yngve Myhre of Salmar, Marine Harvest’s top competitor.

Salmar’s stock was up 5.8 percent on Thursday, trading at 30.8 crowns. Shares in another big Norwegian producer, Cermaq , rose 2.7 percent to 76.9 crowns.

Liaboe said the market appeared ready to absorb a 16-percent jump in Atlantic salmon production to 1.9 billion tonnes in 2012 without a new price fall, and pointed to robust demand growth in Russia and Brazil and to a lesser degree in Europe.

Long term, he said, global population growth and rising prosperity, especially in Asia, would keep consumption rising.

Analysts said the early-2012 volume surge stemmed from warm winter sea temperatures in Norway as well as the faster-than-expected recovery of Chilean producers from a devastating plague of fish disease.

Clement said global output growth would decline sharply for the rest of 2012, to an average 12 percent for the year, providing price support at the 28-crown per kg level in Norway.

Production growth will decline further to just 6 percent in 2013, he added, as Norwegian officials enforce a production ceiling to limit environmental problems like sea lice.

Marine Harvest chief executive Alf-Helge Aarskog, whose firm produces a quarter of the world’s farmed salmon, said it was too early to celebrate, as year-on-year comparisons can mislead.

“Lots of fish are coming (to market),” he told Reuters, and added: “We still think it will be a turbulent and demanding 2012.” (Editing by David Cowell)