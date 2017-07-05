OSLO, July 5 The export price of fresh farmed
Norwegian salmon was 69.36 crowns ($8.31) per kilo last week, up
from 68.67 in the previous week, Statistics Norway said on
Wednesday.
Volumes exported rose to 14,485 tonnes from 13,680 tonnes
over the same period, it added.
Norway is the world's largest producer of farmed salmon. The
sector is the country's second-largest export industry after oil
and gas production.
Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest,
Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood
and Norway Royal Salmon.
($1 = 8.3441 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche)