FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia may restrict salmon imports from Norway
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 13, 2012 / 11:06 AM / in 5 years

Russia may restrict salmon imports from Norway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s animal and plant health watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor may impose temporary restrictions on chilled salmon imports from Norway due to poor safety controls, the regulator’s spokesman Alexei Alekseenko told Reuters on Friday.

Russia is the biggest salmon market for Norway, which is the largest producer of farmed Atlantic salmon in the world.

“Our experts are currently examining this question, their work will be completed in a few days,” Alekseenko said, adding it was not clear when the restrictions could be imposed.

“We expect the actions from the Norwegian side. As we understand, they are ready to introduce a new monitoring system,” he added.

Norway - whose major salmon producers include Marine Harvest , Cermaq, Salmar and Austevoll - exported more than $5 billion worth of salmon last year, two thirds of it to other European countries. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by David Holmes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.