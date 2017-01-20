Brazil's DASA agrees to buy rival Salomão, valued at $188 mln

SAO PAULO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian laboratory services firm Diagnósticos da América SA has agreed to buy privately owned rival Salomão e Zoppi Serviços Médicos e Participações SA, valuing the target company at 600 million reais ($188.1 million).

According to a Friday securities filing, Salomão e Zoppi will become a wholly owned subsidiary of DASA, as the buyer is known, following the conclusion of the transaction.

The deal is subject to approval by competition authorities.