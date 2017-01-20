FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's DASA agrees to buy rival Salomão, valued at $188 mln
January 20, 2017 / 12:01 PM / 7 months ago

Brazil's DASA agrees to buy rival Salomão, valued at $188 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian laboratory services firm Diagnósticos da América SA has agreed to buy privately owned rival Salomão e Zoppi Serviços Médicos e Participações SA, valuing the target company at 600 million reais ($188.1 million).

According to a Friday securities filing, Salomão e Zoppi will become a wholly owned subsidiary of DASA, as the buyer is known, following the conclusion of the transaction.

The deal is subject to approval by competition authorities.

$1 = 3.1900 reais Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Bernadette Baum

