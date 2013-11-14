FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Salvatore Ferragamo expects growth in 2013 as 9mth profits rise
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
November 14, 2013 / 4:56 PM / 4 years ago

Salvatore Ferragamo expects growth in 2013 as 9mth profits rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Italian luxury leather goods company Salvatore Ferragamo said on Thursday it expects further growth in revenue and net profit for the full-year as it posted nine-month net profit up 41 percent.

Net profit including minority interest hit 120 million euros ($161.50 million) for the period.

Group net profit was 112 million euros, versus analyst expectations of around 110 million euros.

Salvatore Ferragamo said the Asia Pacific remained its strongest market in terms of revenue, growing by 12 percent in the nine months to end-September.

$1 = 0.7430 euros Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.