Salvatore Ferragamo expects growth in 2013 as 9mth profits rise

MILAN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Italian luxury leather goods company Salvatore Ferragamo said on Thursday it expects further growth in revenue and net profit for the full-year as it posted nine-month net profit up 41 percent.

Net profit including minority interest hit 120 million euros ($161.50 million) for the period.

Group net profit was 112 million euros, versus analyst expectations of around 110 million euros.

Salvatore Ferragamo said the Asia Pacific remained its strongest market in terms of revenue, growing by 12 percent in the nine months to end-September.