UPDATE 1-Ferragamo says steady FY core profit margin within reach

MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Salvatore Ferragamo expects sales in the fourth quarter to grow at least in line with the 5 percent rise in the first nine months, which would allow the luxury shoe maker to match its 2013 core profit margin in the full year.

The Florence-based company reported on Thursday a 6 percent rise in nine-month core profit, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), to 203 million euros ($253 million).

That was in line with the consensus by analysts, who had forecast slower growth in a more challenging environment after EBITDA rose 9 percent in the first half of the year.

Global political instability has further clouded prospects for the luxury sector which is experiencing slower expansion mainly due to softer consumer spending in China.

Ferragamo said a strong performance of directly-owned shops in second- and third-tier Chinese cities had allowed it to defy a trend more evident in bigger cities.

Group sales in the first nine months totalled 956.6 million euros, in line with expectations and up 6 percent at constant exchange rates.

Chief Financial Officer Ernesto Greco told an analyst call that the impact of currency moves in the fourth quarter should be broadly neutral and sales could post a rise close to 6 percent also at current exchange rates.

Matching a 2013 result of core earnings equivalent to 21 percent of sales was “challenging but feasible,” Greco said.

CEO Michele Norsa said Russians had just resumed trips to the rest of Europe after the crisis in Ukraine halted flows of wealthy tourists in the third quarter.

He also expressed confidence the situation in Hong Kong could improve after pro-democracy street protests hit luxury sales in the former British colony from late September. (1 US dollar = 0.8012 euro) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Keiron Henderson)