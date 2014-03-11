FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Salvatore Ferragamo sees future growth as 2013 net profit rises
March 11, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 4 years ago

Salvatore Ferragamo sees future growth as 2013 net profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 11 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Salvatore Ferragamo forecast further growth in 2014 on Tuesday, after strong retail sales in China helped lift 2013 net profit by 43 percent at constant exchange rates to 150 million euros ($208.2 million).

Analysts expected the Tuscan group known for its ballerina-style shoes to post 145.9 million euros in net profit for the year, according to a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate.

The board proposed a dividend of 0.40 euros per share, lower than a forecast of 0.45 euros per share but above the 0.33 euro paid out on 2012 earnings.

Ferragamo said in January consolidated revenues last year rose 9 percent to 1.26 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7205 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

