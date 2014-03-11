FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Salvatore Ferragamo sees growth as 2013 net profit rises
March 11, 2014 / 10:01 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Salvatore Ferragamo sees growth as 2013 net profit rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* First months of 2014 justify expectations for growth

* 2013 net profit beats analyst estimates

* 2014 EBITDA of 285 million euros is “realistic” target

* 2014 focus will be on handbags - CEO (Adds details)

MILAN, March 11 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Salvatore Ferragamo on Tuesday forecast continued growth for this year as it posted a 43 percent rise in 2013 group net profit to 150 million euros ($208 million).

“The business trend recorded in the first months of the current year justifies expectations for growth also throughout 2014, in the absence of severely unfavourable market conditions,” the company said in a statement.

Analysts had expected the Tuscan group to post 145.9 million euros in net profit for 2013, according to a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate.

Chief Financial Officer Ernesto Greco said a forecast of 285 million euros in core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for 2014 was “realistic”.

The company said its EBITDA margin was 20.7 percent in 2013 and could reach 25 percent in the next few years, but did not specify when and said this “will take time”.

Ferragamo has fared better than fellow Italian shoemaker Tod‘s, which posted an 8 percent drop in net profit on Tuesday.

This is partly due to the fact that Ferragamo makes most of its revenue outside the Italian market, which is struggling to emerge from recession, and sells more higher-margin leather goods apart from shoes, analysts say.

Ferragamo made 43 percent of 2013 revenue from shoes, and 33 percent from leather goods including handbags, while Tod’s makes over three-quarters of its revenue from footwear.

Chief Executive Michele Norsa said the company, whose founder made shoes for Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn, would focus on accessories other than footwear this year, and open around 15 shops, half of which would be in Asia. ($1 = 0.7212 euros) (Reporting by Sabina Suzzi; Writing by Isla Binnie; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

