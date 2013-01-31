FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Luxury shoemaker Ferragamo 2012 sales meets forecasts
#Apparel & Accessories
January 31, 2013 / 4:56 PM / in 5 years

Luxury shoemaker Ferragamo 2012 sales meets forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Italy’s celebrity shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo reported a 17 percent growth in 2012 sales to 1.15 billion euros, meeting analyst forecasts, thanks to its growing exposure to wealthy travellers from emerging countries.

That compares with a weighted average forecast of 1.15 billion euros by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters StarMine.

The Tuscan-based group, whose shoes have been worn by legendary actress Audrey Hepburn and pop icon Lady Gaga, reported a sale increase of 12 percent in the fourth quarter, with a positive performance also in Europe.

Sales in Europe increased 18 percent in the fourth quarter, while Asia Pacific, which represents 37 percent of total turnover, rose 13 percent. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio, editing by Danilo Masoni)

