Ferragamo 2013 sales 1.26 bln euros, meeting forecasts
#Apparel & Accessories
January 30, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 4 years ago

Ferragamo 2013 sales 1.26 bln euros, meeting forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Italian luxury leather group Salvatore Ferragamo said on Thursday revenue rose 9 percent to 1.26 billion euros ($1.71 billion) in 2013, in line with analyst expectations, supported by growth in all markets except Japan.

The group founded as a women’s footwear maker in Florence in 1927 said sales rose 7 percent in the fourth quarter.

Sales in the wholesale channel, including the travel retail which Chief Executive Michele Norsa expects to support growth in 2014, rose 14 percent last year over 2012. ($1 = 0.7373 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

