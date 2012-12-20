FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Luxury shoemaker Ferragamo renews distribution deal with Trinity
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 20, 2012

Luxury shoemaker Ferragamo renews distribution deal with Trinity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Italian luxury shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo said on Thursday it bought an additional 30 percent in a joint venture with Chinese partner Trinity Ltd to continue its expansion in Asia.

In a statement Ferragamo said it spent a total of $25.5 million to bring its stake in the joint venture to 80 percent, with an option to buy the remaining 20 percent.

High-end menswear retailer Trinity has an exclusive distribution deal to sell Ferragamo products in South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore.

The agreement was due to expire by the end-2012.  (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio, editing by Francesca Landini)

