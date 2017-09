Nov 5 (Reuters) - Salvepar SA :

* Reports Q3 current management income of 18.9 million euros versus 3.1 million euros last year

* Says Q3 net evaluated asset decreased about 2.3 percent to 363.2 million euros compared to June 30 Source text: bit.ly/1vJCHao Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)