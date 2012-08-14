FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Salzgitter Q2 profit wiped out by pricing pressure
#Basic Materials
August 14, 2012 / 6:01 AM / 5 years ago

Salzgitter Q2 profit wiped out by pricing pressure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Salzgitter, Germany’s second biggest steelmaker, saw pricing pressure at its steel division wipe out most of its quarterly pretax profit, as expected.

Pretax profit for the three months through June dropped to 1.6 million euros ($1.98 million) from 202 million a year earlier, Salzgitter reported on Tuesday, which was in line with a 1.93 million euro consensus forecast in a Reuters poll.

Salzgitter affirmed its outlook that it no longer expects its steel division to break even this year.

It said it continued to expect full year group revenues would at least be stable and pretax profit would be in the low to medium tens of millions of euros.

$1 = 0.8096 euros Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
