Salzgitter posts Q1 loss as crisis weighs on prices
#Basic Materials
May 15, 2012 / 5:16 AM / in 5 years

Salzgitter posts Q1 loss as crisis weighs on prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 15 (Reuters) - Salzgitter, Germany’s second largest steelmaker, posted a slightly bigger than expected quarterly loss after the euro zone debt crisis rattled its customers and weighed on the price of steel.

The net loss for the first quarter through the end of March came to 15.5 million euros ($19.9 million), compared with a consensus estimate for a loss of 10.1 million.

Salzgitter said it still expects to post stable sales this year as well as a pretax profit, though it reiterated it would be difficult to match last year’s earnings figure.

Chief Executive Heinz Fuhrmann said last month that the company’s second quarter would be better than the first quarter.

$1 = 0.7789 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan

