Euro zone woes take toll on Salzgitter outlook
June 26, 2012 / 6:11 PM / 5 years ago

Euro zone woes take toll on Salzgitter outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 26 (Reuters) - German steelmaker Salzgitter said profits will fall sharply this year and forecast its steel division would slip into a loss as customers hold back on orders in light of economic turbulence in the euro zone.

Germany’s second largest steelmaker after ThyssenKrupp said in a statement on Tuesday it expected sales to be flat and a pretax profit to be in the lower to mid double-digit million euro range.

Salzgitter has not given a specific outlook for 2012 before, saying only it would be difficult to match 2011’s results, when it posted pretax profit of 201.6 million euros ($251.4 million).

$1 = 0.8019 euros Reporting by Victoria Bryan

