Salzgitter says will fix or sell HSP unit
March 27, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

Salzgitter says will fix or sell HSP unit

SALZGITTER, Germany, March 27 (Reuters) - Germany’s Salzgitter will solve the issue of its loss-making section steel unit HSP this year, ensuring it does not drag down group results again, its chief executive said.

HSP, which makes steel profiles for building and civil engineering projects, is the only one of Salzgitter’s four “problem children” not to have made significant improvements last year, when the company almost broke even on a pretax level for the first time since 2011.

“The issue of HSP is very urgent - sell or restructure,” Heinz Joerg Fuhrmann told a news conference on Friday. “The option to divest HSP still exists.” (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

