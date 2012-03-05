UPDATE 2-Salzgitter cautious on 2012 as steel and tubes hit

* Says a repeat of 2011 results will be difficult in 2012

FRANKFURT, March 5 (Reuters) - Salzgitter, Germany’s second largest steelmaker, said Europe’s debt crisis remains a major concern for 2012 and that repeating last year’s strong results would be difficult after its steel and tubes units had a shaky start to the new year.

The company, which also makes beverage filling machines and tubes for gas and oil pipelines, said its full-year 2011 pretax profit rose four-fold, in line with its own forecast and consensus, buoyed by demand from carmakers and plant machinery makers.

“A renewed intensification of the debt crisis in Europe poses without doubt the main risk for the overall economic development in 2012,” the company said in a statement, adding it could therefore not give a precise outlook.

Salzgitter said it expects sales to be at least stable this year and that it will post a profit before tax. Analysts had been forecasting a 20 percent rise in 2012 pretax profit on average.

“It will be challenging to reach last year’s results because the steel and pipes divisions were under pressure from burdens at the start of the new year,” the company said on Monday, however.

A declining price trend faced by Salzgitter and other steelmakers since mid-2011 continued into the last quarter of 2011, while the tubes division was hit by an order cancellation.

Salzgitter shares were down 5.89 percent 42.64 euros at 1053 GMT, while the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index was down 2.11 percent.

WEAKER PRICES

Analysts said Salzgitter is known for its very conservative outlooks at the start of the year, noting that the company had been forecasting a doubling of profits early in 2011, not the quadrupling that was eventually seen.

“Salzgitter booked weaker steel prices in the fourth quarter, and we saw this trend also at ThyssenKrupp and ArcelorMittal,” according to analyst Marc Gabriel of Bankhaus Lampe, adding that this would translate into weaker sales in the first quarter.

A spokesman for Salzgitter said there was no production at the tubes division in the January-March period because a contract to supply steel pipelines for a gas distribution project in the Middle East was cancelled. He declined to give details.

The company said a major order placed in mid-February for an offshore project in Australia “confirms the generally positive prospects of this division”.

Group pretax profit in 2011 was 201.6 million euros ($266.21 million), in line with Salzgitter’s own forecast of around 200 million euros and a Reuters poll, which had 196 million euros on average from 49 million the year before.

Rival ThyssenKrupp, Germany’s biggest steelmaker, swung to a surprise loss in the last quarter of 2011 and said it was unable to give a reliable forecast for its financial year that ends in September due to the uncertain economic outlook.

The world’s largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal said last month that the first half of 2012 should be boosted by a clear pick up in North America but, like Salzgitter, it still had concerns about Europe.

The German Steel Federation said last month that while demand in Germany remained solid, downside risks were high due to the euro zone debt crisis, volatile raw material prices and southern Europe’s economic situation. ($1 = 0.7573 euros) (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)