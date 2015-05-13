UPDATE 1-Restructuring returns Salzgitter to Q1 net profit

* Q1 net profit 33 mln eur vs loss of 13 mln year ago

* Strip steel swings to profit

* Stable sales seen for 2015 (Adds details on units, outlook)

FRANKFURT, May 13 (Reuters) - German steelmaker Salzgitter swung to a net profit of 33 million euros ($37 million) in the first quarter from a loss of 13 million a year ago as its restructuring took hold.

“In spite of the upcoming regular major repair of a blast furnace that will burden profit by around 80 million euros in the second half of the year, the foundations have been laid for the group’s sustainable return to the profit zone,” it said.

Salzgitter’s strip steel business unit, which supplies the automotive industry, reported a pretax profit of 17 million euros compared with a loss of 2 million a year earlier.

But its plate and section steel unit, whose customers include engineering companies, wind power farm builders and construction firms, reported a continuing loss, as did its energy unit, although both were narrower than in the first quarter of 2014.

Salzgitter said it expected a “relatively restrained economic recovery in volumes and selling prices” would help it keep sales stable this year, after a 13 percent first-quarter drop, as long as Europe did not slide back into recession.

It reiterated its forecast for a pretax profit in the low to medium double-digit millions of euros in 2015, which it had given along with its first-quarter pretax result of 52 million euros last month.