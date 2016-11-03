FRANKFURT Nov 3 German steelmaker Salzgitter said on Thursday its nine-month pretax profit was at the bottom end of analysts' forecast range, with the summer quarter hampered by maintenance and repair work and a seasonal decline in demand.

The brief statement came after the market close and at a tough time for the European and North American steel industry, which is being squeezed by lukewarm demand and cheap imports, particularly from China, which are depressing prices.

Salzgitter will announce detailed nine-month results on Nov. 10 as scheduled.

The company said it made a pretax profit of 21 million euros ($23 million) in the period, compared with its own poll of analysts which showed a forecast range of 21 to 53 million euros and an average of 36 million.

Sales in the period were 5.9 billion euros.

The profit figure included an expected contribution of 17 million euros from Salzgitter's investment in copper smelter Aurubis.

It was higher than a restated pretax profit figure of 16 million euros for the year-ago period.

Salzgitter had originally reported pretax profit of 24 million euros for the first nine months of 2015, but said on Thursday it had now written down that figure by 8 million euros due to a retrospective adjustment of inventories.

It stuck to its full-year forecast for pretax profit of 30 to 60 million euros.

Earlier, German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co disappointed the market with its profit forecast for the fourth quarter, a day after United States Steel Corp did the same with its full-year forecast.

($1 = 0.9009 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Potter)