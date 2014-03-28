FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Salzgitter sees troubled Peiner unit around breakeven in Q1
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 28, 2014 / 11:57 AM / 3 years ago

Salzgitter sees troubled Peiner unit around breakeven in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SALZGITTER, Germany, March 28 (Reuters) - Salzgitter’s chief executive said he expected troubled unit Peiner Traeger to have posted “more or less” breakeven in the first quarter, clarifying comments he made earlier on Friday.

Heinz Joerg Fuhrmann had told journalists that he expected “more or less” breakeven in the first quarter. He later said that comment referred to Peiner rather than the group as a whole, adding he could not comment on first-quarter group earnings without breaching disclosure rules.

Salzgitter posted a 2013 pretax loss that widened to 477.8 million euros ($656 billion) from 29.4 million, partly due to impairment charges at Peiner, which makes steel beams for the construction industry.

$1 = 0.7278 euros Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.