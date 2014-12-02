FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Salzgitter says insurance should cover possible South Stream project loss
#Credit Markets
December 2, 2014 / 5:41 PM / 3 years ago

Salzgitter says insurance should cover possible South Stream project loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - German steelmaker Salzgitter said on Wednesday it assumed that credit insurance would cover most of any loss it accrued from Russia’s decision to drop the South Stream gas pipeline project.

“We assume that a major part of the possible economic loss accruing to Salzgitter AG from the discontinuation of the project would be covered by the Euler Hermes credit insurance,” Salzgitter said in a statement.

Russia on Monday said it had scrapped the $40 billion project, which was designed to supply gas to Europe without crossing Ukraine.

Salzgitter, whose shares dropped sharply on the news, said South Stream Transport had not yet made a binding statement on the future of the project. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Pravin Char)

