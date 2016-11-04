FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Brazil's IBAMA fines Samarco 500,000 reais per day
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2016 / 7:10 PM / 10 months ago

Brazil's IBAMA fines Samarco 500,000 reais per day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal environmental agency IBAMA said on Friday it is fining Samarco Mineracao, an iron ore joint venture between Vale SA and BHP Billiton, 500,000 reais ($154,693) per day for not complying with directives related to a 2015 tailings dam spill at their mine.

IBAMA said Samarco will be fined daily until it increases the height of the "S3 dike" that was built to contain the continuing run off from the dam spill and effectively treats the mining waste, known as tailings, that lies upstream of the dike. ($1 = 3.2322 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.