an hour ago
Brazil's Vale calls 'speculative' news it plans to buy stake in Samarco
August 1, 2017 / 12:01 PM / an hour ago

Brazil's Vale calls 'speculative' news it plans to buy stake in Samarco

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian mining company Vale SA (VALE5.SA) dismissed as speculative a news report saying it planned to buy a stake in Samarco Mineração SA SAMNE.UL from Australian partner BHP Biliton Ltd, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

The news item referred to in the filing appeared on July 30 in a blog hosted by O Globo newspaper, Vale said. Samarco, responsible for Brazil's worst environmental disaster in history, is a 50-50 joint venture of Vale and BHP.

Reporting by Ana Mano

