Brazil miner Samarco says resuming operations this year challenging

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian iron ore miner Samarco Mineração SA said that resuming operations this year will be challenging, though there remains a small possibility, Roberto de Carvalho, chief executive officer, told Reuters on Tuesday.

The company, which halted operations in November 2015 after a dam burst, said talks with the government continue. "It is getting increasingly tight to resume operations this year," Carvalho said. "Each day that passes makes it tighter." (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)