SAO PAULO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian mining company Samarco Mineração SA, which suspended operations in November after a fatal dam disaster, did not make an interest payment on a $500 million bond that was due on Monday, according to the Bank of New York Mellon, the trustee.

"We did not receive any money or information today from Samarco," a spokesman for the bank told Reuters in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Chris Reese)