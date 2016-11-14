Banco Safra files class action against Samarco Mineração in New York

SAO PAULO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Banco Safra's Cayman Islands branch on Monday filed a class action suit against Brazilian mining company Samarco Mineração SA, which stopped production after a deadly dam disaster in November 2015.

According to court documents reviewed by Reuters, the class action was filed in the New York Southern District court on behalf of investors holding Samarco's bonds due in 2022, 2023 and 2024. The suit seeks compensation for damages caused by alleged violations of U.S. Securities laws. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Sandra Maler)