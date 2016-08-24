FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samarco to sound out bondholders for debt plan, sources say
August 24, 2016 / 11:11 PM / a year ago

Samarco to sound out bondholders for debt plan, sources say

Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Ana Mano

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Samarco Mineração SA, the Brazilian iron ore joint venture that stopped operations after a dam burst last year, plans to seek bondholder consent to change terms on $2.2 billion of securities or pursue an exchange offer, two people with knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday.

According to one of the people, Samarco is looking for a so-called solicitation agent to help contact and sound out bondholders on potential alternatives. The three people said the agent could be New York-based consultancy firm DF King & Co Inc. (With additional reporting by Tatiana Bautzer in São Paulo)

