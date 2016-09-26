(New throughout, adds details of bond contract and creditors
interviews)
By Ana Mano
SAO PAULO, Sept 26 Samarco Mineração SA, the
Brazilian iron ore mining joint venture that suspended
operations in November following a dam disaster, missed an
interest payment on a $500 million bond that was due on Monday,
trustee Bank of New York Mellon Corp said.
As a result, Samarco will have 30 days to make the payment,
or else investors holding at least 25 percent of the $500
million bond could declare the principal due immediately,
according to contractual terms of the 5.375 percent security due
in Sept. 2024.
Samarco, as well as joint owners Vale SA
and BHP Billiton Ltd, declined requests for
comment. At least two bondholders said the payment due Monday
was worth around $13.5 million.
"We did not receive any money or information today from
Samarco," a New York-based spokesman for BoNY Mellon told
Reuters in an emailed statement.
The price on the bond fell to 33.625 cents on
the dollar to yield 24.886 percent on Monday, from 34.25 cents
on Friday. The bond has dropped from about 87 cents in November,
when a tailings dam burst and unleashed a mud flow that killed
19 people, left hundreds homeless and polluted a major river.
The missed payment underscores the reluctance of Samarco's
parents to provide the venture with additional funding after
agreeing to pay up to 20 billion reais ($6.2 billion) in
compensation and fines related to the spill.
Bondholders and analysts said Monday's decision could
trigger a fresh round of bondholder talks, as uncertainty mounts
about when operations will resume.
Samarco has $2.2 billion in outstanding bond obligations and
about $1.6 billion of bank loans. Samarco faces about $54
million in interest payments on three bonds through November.
SETBACKS
After a series of setbacks with regulatory agencies in
Brazil, Samarco failed to set a definitive timeframe for
resuming operations, which would be crucial to continue debt
payments.
Samarco asked bondholders to identify themselves before Aug.
31 to sound their willingness to engage in a potential debt
restructuring. On the eve of the interest payment, no offer had
materialized, according to one Samarco bondholder who asked for
anonymity.
Samarco and banks including Japan's Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi
UFJ Ltd, HSBC Holdings Plc, Bank of America
Corp and a Japanese export credit agency, had engaged on
discussions to renegotiate loan debt. Talks failed as Samarco
and the banks did not agree on a plan, a person familiar with
the situation said last month.
The banks did not return emails seeking comment.
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Additional reporting by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal in São Paulo; Editing by Daniel Flynn, Chris Reese
and David Gregorio)