Thai Samart lifts forecast for 2015 power plant investments
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 7, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

Thai Samart lifts forecast for 2015 power plant investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 7 (Reuters) - Thai Samart Corporation Pcl is planning to invest in five waste-to-energy power plants this year, a higher number than it had previously forecast, the telecoms-to-energy conglomerate’s president said on Tuesday.

Watchai Vilailuck did not immediately say why the company had increased its forecast. He said Samart expected at least one power plant investment to be finalised by August.

He also told reporters that subsidiary Samart I Mobile Pcl had cut its handset sales target for this year to 3 million units from 4 million due to weak domestic demand.

Samart I Mobile expects second quarter earnings to be higher than the first quarter, he added.

$1 = 33.8800 baht Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
