Thai Samart Telcoms denies reports of illegally radio station setup

BANGKOK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Samart Telcoms Pcl on Wednesday denied reports the company illegally set up a radio station in a case which was linked to a major Thai police probe into a network of people charged with insulting the monarchy.

“The company would like to confirm that the company has not done anything beyond assignments and has not done anything that was against Thai laws,” it said in a statement.

Samart Telcoms shares fell 4.4 percent on Wednesday while parent firm Samart Corp lost 9 percent.