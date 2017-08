DUBAI, June 30 (Reuters) - Samba Financial Group, Saudi Arabia's third-largest bank by assets, said on Thursday it proposed a cash dividend of 0.45 riyals ($0.12) per share for the first half of 2016.

The amount was the same as for the first half of last year, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 3.7483 riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Susan Fenton)