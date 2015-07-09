FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi bank Samba Q2 net profit rises 6.1 pct; beats forecasts
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 9, 2015 / 1:02 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi bank Samba Q2 net profit rises 6.1 pct; beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 9 (Reuters) - Samba Financial Group, Saudi Arabia’s third-largest bank by assets, posted a 6.1 percent rise in its second-quarter net profit, it said in a bourse statement on Thursday, beating analyst forecasts.

The bank said it made 1.33 billion riyals ($354.7 million) in the three months ending June 30, compared with 1.26 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier.

Six analysts surveyed by Reuters on average forecast the bank to post a net profit of 1.28 billion riyals for the quarter.

The bank attributed its increase in net profit to higher total operating income, which gained 5.7 percent year on year to 1.95 billion riyals, without elaborating.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later. ($1 = 3.7501 riyals) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.