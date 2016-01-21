FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi bank Samba posts flat Q4 profit growth
January 21, 2016 / 1:24 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi bank Samba posts flat Q4 profit growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Samba Financial Group, Saudi Arabia’s third-largest bank by assets, on Thursday reported flat growth in net profit for the fourth quarter.

The bank made a profit of 1.23 billion riyals ($327.8 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, the same figure it reported for the corresponding period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

Seven analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast the bank would make a quarterly net profit of 1.21 billion riyals. ($1 = 3.7529 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

