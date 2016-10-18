FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 10 months ago

Saudi bank Samba posts 2.2 pct drop in Q3 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Samba Financial Group, Saudi Arabia's third-largest bank by assets, reported a 2.2 percent drop in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, in line with analyst forecasts.

The bank made a profit of 1.34 billion riyals ($357.4 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, down from 1.37 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

Five analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast the bank would make a quarterly net profit of 1.32 billion riyals.

$1 = 3.7495 riyals Reporting by David French; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
