7 months ago
January 19, 2017 / 1:57 PM / 7 months ago

Saudi's Samba Financial Group Q4 net profit slips 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Samba Financial Group, Saudi Arabia's third-largest bank by assets, reported a 12 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, missing analysts' forecasts.

The bank made a profit of 1.09 billion riyals ($290.6 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, down from 1.23 billion a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

That was short of the 1.37 billion riyals forecast by three analysts polled by Reuters.

$1 = 3.7505 riyals Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely

