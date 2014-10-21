Saudi Samba Q3 profit up 9 pct as operating income rises

DUBAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Samba Financial Group, Saudi Arabia’s third-largest bank by assets, posted a 9.4 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, in line with analyst forecasts as operating income increased.

The bank said it made a profit of 1.28 billion riyals ($341.2 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 1.17 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average forecast the bank would make a quarterly profit of 1.24 billion riyals.

The bank attributed its profit rise to a 6 percent increase in total operating income to 1.85 billion riyals, without elaborating.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.

The net profit increase came despite profit from special commissions in the period slipping 0.5 percent year-on-year to 1.18 billion riyals.

Loans and advances at the end of September stood at 120.2 billion riyals, up 8 percent on the same point of 2013, while deposits rose 5.4 percent to 163.5 billion riyals over the same period.