Saudi's Samba reports 2.3 pct profit drop, in line with forecasts

DUBAI, April 20 (Reuters) - Samba Financial Group, Saudi Arabia's third-largest bank by assets, reported a 2.3 percent drop in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, broadly in line with analysts' forecasts.

The bank made a profit of 1.23 billion riyals ($328.0 million) in the three months to March 31, down from 1.26 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

Three analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast the bank would make a quarterly net profit of 1.18 billion riyals.