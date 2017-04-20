FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2017 / 12:46 PM / 4 months ago

Saudi's Samba reports 2.3 pct profit drop, in line with forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 20 (Reuters) - Samba Financial Group, Saudi Arabia's third-largest bank by assets, reported a 2.3 percent drop in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, broadly in line with analysts' forecasts.

The bank made a profit of 1.23 billion riyals ($328.0 million) in the three months to March 31, down from 1.26 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

Three analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast the bank would make a quarterly net profit of 1.18 billion riyals.

$1 = 3.7502 riyals Reporting By Tom Arnold

